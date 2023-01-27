Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI opened at $11.88 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.