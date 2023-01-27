Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $269,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

