Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,403 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.