Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

