Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

