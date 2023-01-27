Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.51.

