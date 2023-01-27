Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

