Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 164.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,617,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

