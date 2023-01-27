Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 101,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 515,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $396,316. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.