Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

