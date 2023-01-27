AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.96) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of CS opened at €28.65 ($31.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.97. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($30.10).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

