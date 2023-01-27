Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.56

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.56 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 155441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

