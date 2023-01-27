Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (AXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Performance

LON AXI opened at GBX 87.30 ($1.08) on Friday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 99.98 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.50. The company has a market cap of £80.19 million and a P/E ratio of 545.00.

