Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

