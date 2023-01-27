Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,789 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.00 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

