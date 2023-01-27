Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 818 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 141.8% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

