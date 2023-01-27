Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,611 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,717. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

