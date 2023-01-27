Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

