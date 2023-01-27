Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JFrog were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in JFrog by 26.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,984 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

FROG stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

