Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $119,000 Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.