Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $172,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Comcast were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

