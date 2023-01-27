Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $293,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 20.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 224,953 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.04 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

