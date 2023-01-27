Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $67.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.