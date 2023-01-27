Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE O opened at $67.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.
A number of brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
