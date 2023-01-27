Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $201,000 in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.26% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VolitionRx

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VolitionRx news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,489 shares of company stock worth $228,812 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.63 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 350.45% and a negative net margin of 15,452.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

