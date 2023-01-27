Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $203,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 91,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 40.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 350,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

