Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $399,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.