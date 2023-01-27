Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.57 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.29 billion, a PE ratio of 301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.