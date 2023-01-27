Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hershey were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $220.01 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

