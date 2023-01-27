Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

