Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 1,488 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $161.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

