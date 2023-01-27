Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.