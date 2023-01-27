Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Doximity were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.