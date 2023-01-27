Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,165 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $72,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $41,221,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

