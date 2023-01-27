Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,588 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

CHRW opened at $97.48 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

