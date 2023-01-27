Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 22,976 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coursera were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $14.67 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

