Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 481 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $498.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.53 and its 200 day moving average is $501.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.