Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $300,000 Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UAE opened at $14.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.