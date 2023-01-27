Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $300,000 Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $14.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

