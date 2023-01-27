Bank of Queensland Ltd (BOQPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.07.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
