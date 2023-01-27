Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €92.35 ($100.38) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

