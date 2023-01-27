Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 189,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 76,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bayhorse Silver

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.