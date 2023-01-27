Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($72.83) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Price Performance

ETR:BFSA opened at €55.00 ($59.78) on Wednesday. Befesa has a one year low of €29.04 ($31.57) and a one year high of €73.60 ($80.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.60.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.