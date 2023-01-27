Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belden in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belden’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

