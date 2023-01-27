Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 80.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 80,910 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $974.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

