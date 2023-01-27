Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 50,110 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

