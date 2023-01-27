Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dätwyler from CHF 222 to CHF 188 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dätwyler Price Performance

OTC DATWY opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. Dätwyler has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $93.03.

Dätwyler Company Profile

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

