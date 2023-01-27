Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.97. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

