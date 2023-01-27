Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as low as $101.96 and last traded at $102.41. 109,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,766,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

