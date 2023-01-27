Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as low as $101.96 and last traded at $102.41. 109,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,766,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.