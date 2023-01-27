Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

