Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 55.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.