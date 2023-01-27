bluebird bio, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.13) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.71). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

bluebird bio Price Performance

BLUE opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

